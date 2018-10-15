‘Haunting’ artworks to light up museum

A HAUNTING exhibition of

wartime and post-war artwork has gone on show at Henley’s River and Rowing Museum.

Curated by Dr Hilary Floe of the Hepworth Wakefield art museum in West Yorkshire, Approaching Thunder: 1940s British Prints and Drawings runs until Sunday, January 13, at the Mill Meadows venue.

A River and Rowing Museum spokesman said: “This exhibition draws on the Hepworth Wakefield’s outstanding collection of Forties works on paper by leading British artists. These prints and drawings allow us to revisit a decade of anxiety, austerity and idealism that resonates strongly with our lives today.

“With materials strictly rationed and the art market in crisis, artists including John Piper, Graham Sutherland, Vanessa Bell and John Minton turned to the inexpensive medium of paper to express their experiences of the times in which they lived.

“The artworks in this exhibition explore ordinary lives under extraordinary shared circumstances. The majority depict life on the home front, capturing people lost in thought or absorbed in their labours as well as landscapes revealing the devastation of war. A small group of Henry Moore’s shelter drawings form a particular highlight.”

Natalie Patel, the museum’s head of collections and exhibitions, said: “It is fantastic to bring artworks by leading 20th century artists to Henley. This exhibition features striking watercolours and drawings that give us a unique — and quite frankly haunting — insight into what it would have been like to live and experience post-war Britain.”

The museum’s new director, Sarah Posey, said: “This is an outstanding selection of works, including images by several of the small group of women war artists. Drawn from a very specific period of time — 1939 to 1951 — these works on paper have a certain immediacy and intimacy, reflecting the experiences of ordinary people in extraordinary times.

“Many of the images are by war artists, commissioned specifically to create ‘not simply a record of the facts, but of what the war felt like’. We’re delighted to host this special show from the Hepworth Wakefield at the River and Rowing Museum.”

The learning team at the museum have worked to make the exhibition accessible to visitors of all ages, and the display includes a “listen to the picture” feature bringing the pictures to life, a rationing challenge to help visitors understand the reality of rationing in the Second World War, and an art detective trail to help young visitors explore the pictures more closely.

The Approaching Thunder exhibition is being supported by two special events taking place at the museum next month.

The first of these, an expert tour led by the exhibition’s curator, takes place on Monday, November 5, from noon to 12.45pm.

Then on Wednesday, November 21, from 11.30am to 12.30pm, the art historian Sandra Smith will deliver a lecture on the subject of “Printmaking and Landscape in the 1940s”.

The museum spokesman said: “There is a rich tradition of landscape art and printmaking in Britain, with pre- and post-war artists including John Piper, Graham Sutherland and Edward Bawden all experimenting with works on paper in the years of austerity. This fascinating talk by Sandra Smith will introduce the works in the exhibition and explore the context of life in Britain.”

Tickets for the November 5 curator’s tour are £7. Places are limited so booking is essential. Tickets for the November 21 lecture are £6, with booking also essential.

Call the museum on (01491) 415600 or visit the website www.rrm.co.uk