Sixth formers’ art is on show at gallery

THE work of three year 13 Shiplake College students has gone on display at the Old Fire Station Gallery today (Friday), as part of the Henley Art and Crafts Guild’s annual autumn exhibition.

The show, which runs until Tuesday (October 23), is open daily from 10am to 4pm at the exhibition space in Upper Market Place — with an open view tonight from 6pm to 8pm.

Guild chairperson Ann Spicer said: “For many years the committee have tried to involve more of the younger artists in our neighbourhood by including some of their pictures in guild exhibitions. This year is no exception.

“Shiplake College head of art Katie Hallam has kindly agreed to select the guild members’ artwork for hanging in the autumn exhibition — and three of her year 13 pupils will be having their truly amazing work on display throughout the five-day show.

“India Christie-Miller has produced a compelling picture of a family member after undergoing hospital treatment. Georgia Holliday’s emotive picture expresses frightening vulnerability, while Jack Rees was inspired by a visit to the Tate Modern exhibition of Paolozzi sculptures to produce this palladium glazed piece.

“There will of course be many other excellent paintings and sculptures by guild members on display and for sale during the exhibition. Entry is free and, who knows, you may be able to pick up an early Christmas present while you are there.”

For more information, visit www.henley-art-crafts-guild.org — or the Old Fire Station Gallery online at www.henleytowncouncil.

gov.uk/The-Old-Fire-Station-Gallery.aspx

Meanwhile, the Bohun Gallery’s exhibition of work by Eric Rimmington is entering its final week. “Found Objects” runs until Saturday, October 27.

It will be followed by “Julian Trevelyan — A Magician for his Time”, which opens on Saturday, November 3, and runs until Friday, December 21.

The gallery in Reading Road is open on Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.