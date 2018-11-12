Gallery’s show for the fallen

A SPECIAL exhibition commemorating the men of Henley and the surrounding villages who died in the First World War opens today (Friday) at the town’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

Running until next Saturday (November 17), the exhibition coincides with the 100th anniversary of the end of the conflict, which will be formally marked on Remembrance Day on Sunday.

It has been organised by amateur historian Mike Willoughby from Woodcote, whose work over the past decade — supported by his wife Lesley — led to the founding of Henley’s Lest We Forget project.

Mr Willoughby said: “This exhibition will not be the usual guns and bombs but will be centred on commemorating the individuals who died during and as a direct result of this devastating conflict.

“There will also be a reprise of what our project has achieved over the last five years. Virtually all of the men have been positively identified as ‘Their Mother’s Son’ and duly recorded in perpetuity.

“I have had an amazing time with my research over the past 10 years or so and feel extremely proud of what I have been responsible for. Considering what those men sacrificed for us, my efforts pale — but I did my very best to ensure we did remember them as promised.”

The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free. For more information, visit www.

henley-lestweforget.co.uk