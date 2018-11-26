Printmakers are working their magic at gallery

A PRE-CHRISTMAS exhibition of fine art printmaking has opened at the Old Fire Station Gallery.

“Alchemy: Paper and Clay” is the work of the Print at the Park group based at the South Hill Park arts centre in Bracknell.

A spokesman for the group, which has 19 members, said: “Print at the Park was originally formed in 2009 in order for its members to share, show and sell their work.

“Initially the printers only exhibited at South Hill Park, but over the years their number has increased, as has the locations of their exhibition venues — including Oxford, Guildford, Reading, Windsor, Newbury and Henley. Many different techniques are used to produce their unique prints, including etching, lino printing, mono-printing, screen printing and solar etching.

“Several of the printmakers will always be on hand to explain their techniques, if requested.”

The exhibition runs until Tuesday, December 4, and is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm. Items for sale include greetings cards, pottery and unframed work from around £30 upwards, with framed prints ranging from £50 to £200.

Also exhibiting are Bracknell-based ceramicists, Karen Marks and Jana Griffiths. For more information, visit www.printattheparkgroup.co.uk