Artist’s work has Thirties feel

THE work of a Caversham artist who was inspired by Thirties travel posters has gone on show at a picture framers in Church Road.

Hannah McCague’s prints include images of Marlow, Sonning, Reading, Caversham, Goring, Wallingford, Oxford — and Henley.

The latter includes a poster devoted to the town’s “Regatta Nights” and Henley locations used in the filming of Midsomer Murders.

Last year the illustrator launched Hannah Elizabeth Design to showcase her work inspired by the natural world and the local environment.

Felicity Jones of The Caversham Picture Framer, where the exhibition is running until Christmas Eve, said: “Hannah graduated with a degree in illustration from Bristol in 2007. Since then she has been working freelance as an illustrator as well as teaching art.

“Her work is produced digitally using a drawing tablet, providing a contemporary twist on a popular art form.

“Through her artwork, Hannah hopes to encourage others to connect with wildlife that surrounds them and the places they love. A selection of Hannah Elizabeth prints illustrating Reading and the surrounding areas will be on show until December 24.”

The exhibition is open 10am to 5pm weekdays and 10am to 4pm Saturdays.

For more information, call 0118 948 1610 or visit www.cavershampicture

framer.co.uk