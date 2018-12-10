Monday, 10 December 2018

Full results of the Whitchurch art and craft exhibition 2018

THE full results of the Whitchurch art and craft exhibition 2018 were as follows:

Art, under six years: 1 Harold Brazil (age group winner); 2 Leo Moffat; 3 Lucas Ferguson

Craft, under six years: 1 Lloyd Owen; 2 Beatrix Davies; 3 Isla Dineley

Art, six to eight years:
1 Bethany Strange; 2 Rafe Nelmes; 3 Harriet Evans

Craft, six to eight years:
1 Levan Skewes (age group winner); 2 Oscar Day; 3 Anna Acworth

Art, nine to 11 years: 1 James Hilton (age group winner); 2 Erin Hamilton; 3 Martha Brown

Craft, nine to 11 years: 1 Grace Gatherum; 2 Murray Wilson;
3 Mia Hatt

Art, 12 to 18 years: Emmeline Bolton

Photography, 18 and under:
1 Poppy McGlyne, 2 Suki Millar;
3 Alexandra Marden

Orford Cup for adult art: Gill Goodwin (highly commended: Amy Rose Holland, Chris Martin, Claire Scott and Peter Hollitzer)

Whitchurch Cup for adult craft: Sarah Dixon (highly commended: Alison Livesey, Pamela Chandler, Meryl Weir and Vivien Chambers)

CPL Cup for photography: Garry Forster (highly commended: Dave Olinski, Lorna Woolhouse, Laura Lucas and John Bradon)

Brazil Award for new media: Tess and Scarlet Higley

Butterworth Cup for best new entry: Lucy Seal (also winner of popular vote)

Joyce Voysey Prize for theme of dogs: Levan Skewes

Chairman’s Cup: J M Grosfort.

