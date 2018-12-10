Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Photographs are pretty as a picture at exhibition

Photographs are pretty as a picture at exhibition

A CHRISTMAS craft exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery will this year feature photography for the first time.

The popular annual exhibition, which opens today (Friday) and runs until Tuesday (December 11), is the work of the Henley Art & Crafts Guild.

Entry is free to the show, which is open daily from 10am to 4pm and features examples of ceramics, weaving, patchwork, pottery, jewellery, woodwork, glasswork and a host of other creations — all of which are available to buy.

HACG spokesman Ann Spicer said guild member Janet Phillips was the photographer with work in the show, adding: “If Janet’s lovely work is anything to go by then surely they will just fly off the shelves as gifts this Christmas.”

For more information, visit www.henley-art-crafts-guild.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33