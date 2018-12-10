Photographs are pretty as a picture at exhibition

A CHRISTMAS craft exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery will this year feature photography for the first time.

The popular annual exhibition, which opens today (Friday) and runs until Tuesday (December 11), is the work of the Henley Art & Crafts Guild.

Entry is free to the show, which is open daily from 10am to 4pm and features examples of ceramics, weaving, patchwork, pottery, jewellery, woodwork, glasswork and a host of other creations — all of which are available to buy.

HACG spokesman Ann Spicer said guild member Janet Phillips was the photographer with work in the show, adding: “If Janet’s lovely work is anything to go by then surely they will just fly off the shelves as gifts this Christmas.”

For more information, visit www.henley-art-crafts-guild.org