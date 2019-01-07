Monday, 07 January 2019

Arty start to New Year

HENLEY’S Old Fire Station Gallery has plenty for art lovers to enjoy this month. “Curvilinear” (see above story) runs from January 10 to 22 and is followed by “Transition”, which will showcase recent work by alumni of the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham from Thursday, January 24, to Tuesday, January 29. Next up is “Heart & Mind” by the Goring-based artist Cat Noble, which features works in cast and fused glass, acrylic paint and other objects, and runs from Thursday, January 31, to Tuesday, February 5. For more information, see www.
henleytowncouncil.gov.uk and click on “What’s On”.

