Photographer and ceramicist are joining forces at gallery

A PHOTOGRAPHER and a ceramicist are teaming up to stage the first exhibition of 2019 at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

Tracy Florance and Sally Dorrity regularly take part in local arts trails and have previously shown their work individually at a number of art fairs.

They exhibited together for the first time early last year at the Fountain Gallery at Hampton Court.

Following the success of this first outing, they appeared together again at the West Ox Arts Gallery in Bampton.

Entitled “Curvilinear”, their latest joint show opens next Thursday (January 10) at the Market Place venue behind the town hall.

A spokesman for the pair said: “Sally’s ceramics and Tracy’s photographs complement each other perfectly, with Sally’s glazes and Tracy’s images of reflections in glass and water often echoing each other in form and colour.”

Before taking up photography full-time, Tracy worked for an international book publisher for over 30 years.

She said: “My interest in photography began many years ago when my husband bought me a darkroom kit for Christmas.

“I took evening classes in basic black and white photography and darkroom techniques at The Henley College, where I worked on three City and Guilds modules — all of which were awarded distinctions.

“While I still use film occasionally, most of my images are taken on a digital SLR. I try to take the camera with me wherever I go, hoping to capture the essence of the places I visit.

“I am drawn to interior and external architecture, in which I try to capture patterns and shapes that others might miss.”

For her part, Oxford-based ceramicist Sally is constantly experimenting with different shapes and glazes, taking inspiration from classical forms as well as the lines, tones and textures of nature.

She said: “I work in stoneware to hand-build my pots, using either crank or black clays to create small, medium and large pieces, both functional and sculptural. These are then fired in an electric kiln.

My work is frost-resistant and is therefore suitable for use both indoors and outside. My ceramics and my skills are continually evolving and progressing, as I pursue my fascination with form and texture.” Entry to the exhibition, which runs until Tuesday, January 22, is free. The opening hours are 10am to 4.30pm daily.

On Friday, January 11, Tracy and Sally are hosting an evening reception at the gallery from 6pm to 8.30pm, to which all are welcome.

For more information, visit the artists online at www.sallydorrity.co.uk and www.tflorancephotography.

co.uk