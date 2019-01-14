Monday, 14 January 2019

Illustrator’s proving a draw at library

WINNIE the Witch artist Korky Paul will be holding a children’s illustration workshop at Watlington Library next Saturday afternoon (January 19).

The event, which starts at 2pm, is the latest in an ongoing series of Saturday events organised by the library’s Friends group.

As well as Korky, who collaborates on the books with author Valerie Thomas, visitors will be invited to meet Winnie the Witch herself — and to design their very own witch.

Tickets for adults and children are £3 each, available from the library in person or by calling (01491) 612241.

For more information, go to www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
watlingtonlibrary

