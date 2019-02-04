Celebrated artist to launch new exhibition about love

A WORLD-renowned artist who won the President’s Choice award at the Florence Biennale will be the guest of honour when a Henley art gallery hosts a private view of her new exhibition next Friday evening (February 8).

Danielle O’Connor Akiyama will unveil “Only Love” — a life-affirming and beautiful testament to her personal view that “that’s all we are really here for” — at the Lemongrove Gallery in Duke Street.

The artist has received numerous awards for her paintings, which she describes as “sanctuaries for the soul”.

Her deceptively loose, impressionistic style disguises the intricacy of her brushwork and the stylish formality of each composition.

Gallery manager Suzanne Craft said: “This is a fabulous exhibition of artwork which carries a genuinely uplifting message of hope.

“We are thrilled to welcome Danielle into the gallery. She is a major figure on the world stage but also a warm and inspirational individual, and we look forward to introducing her to our friends in the area.”

Alongside a number of original works, the “Only Love” exhibition features a new trio of the artist’s hand-signed and hand-finished canvas editions. The collection combines impressionism and abstraction, philosophy and aesthetics, inner radiance and external illumination and is both personal and profound.

For more information and to add your name to the guest list, call the gallery on (01491) 577215 or email henley@thelemongrove

gallery.co.uk.

Alternatively, visit www.

thelemongrovegallery.co.uk