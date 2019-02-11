Give new lease of life to old furniture and help save planet

A SERIES of workshops teaching how to upcycle and repurpose old furniture are being held at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley.

They have been organised by environmental campaigner Lynne Lambourne, who runs Love Nellie Designs.

Today (Friday), Max McMurdo, author of Upcycling, and Channel 4 presenter from Amazing Spaces, will be teaching how to make a copper piping hanging planter. He will also be on hand at the Upper Market Place venue to share his experiences and offer upcycling advice from his array of projects.

The session is from 10am to noon and all materials and refreshments are supplied. Tickets are £48.56.

Tonight (Friday) Mrs Lambourne is hosting Fizz, Friends and Kokedamas from 7.30pm to 10pm. Here you will be able to learn how to make Japanese hanging moss ball art installations called Kokedama while enjoy a glass or two of fizz. Tickets are £48.56.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Mrs Lambourne is running An Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method. She will be teaching a range of techniques such as colour mixing and a simple vintage look as well as waxing.

The session is from 9.30am to 3pm. All the materials and lunch are included. Tickets cost £91.20.

Mrs Lambourne, who lives in Henley, said: “I am all about sustainability and saving things from landfill. That’s why I am bringing these workshops to Henley. The Annie Sloan paint can go straight on to furniture, you don’t need to strip anything down first and I will teach all the different techniques, which brings furniture back to life.

“In the morning we plan what we are going to do with a piece of furniture and then we upcycle it and people can go home with a finished piece, which will give people the confidence to do it at home.”

For more information and to book tickets for the workshops, visit www.love

nellie.co.uk/upcycling