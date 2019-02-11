Gallery owner stages one last exhibition before moving on

THE Bohun Gallery in Henley is staging its final exhibition before it closes after 45 years in the town.

More than 40 artists will feature in The Last Hurrah! which runs from tomorrow (Saturday) to March 30.

Many of them have played a large role in the history of the Reading Road gallery, including John Piper, Julian Trevelyan, Mary Fedden and Ceri Richards, Ben Johnson, Narine Tassie and David Remfry.

In honour of its owner and director Patricia Jordan Evans, many of the pieces in the exhibition are new commissions.

The Last Hurrah! will exhibit a variety of mediums, including sculptures from Patrick Barker and John Brown, in addition to the stone engravings of Martin Cook.

Mrs Jordan Evans, who lives in Ewelme, established the Bohun Gallery in 1973 and has built a reputation through exhibiting a variety of the most influential and progressive figures in contemporary and 20th century British art and sculpture.

She has also cultivated strong links with some of Scotland’s most interesting and respected contemporary artists.

The Royal Scottish Academy’s new President Joyce Cairns is showing in The Last Hurrah! alongside other Scottish artists such as Marj Bond, Victoria Crowe, Neil MacPherson and James MacDonald.

Being one of only four galleries selected by the Barn-Graham Foundation this new exhibition will also display the work of the great 20th century abstract artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham.

For more information, call (01491) 576228 or visit www.bohungallery.co.uk