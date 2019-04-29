We’ve got trail down to a fine art

THE organisers of this year’s Henley Arts Trail are gearing up for what promises to be the biggest event to date — with around 300 artists taking part across 33 venues.

While the trail proper doesn’t get under way until next Saturday, tonight (Friday) sees its official launch at venue number one — otherwise known as the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place.

As has become traditional in the years since the first trail was held in 2006, the Henley Art and Crafts Guild (HACG) is staging its annual spring exhibition of members’ paintings, sculpture and crafts at the gallery.

This will run until Tuesday, May 7 — the day after the rest of the trail ends on Monday, May 6.

Tonight’s launch takes the form of a public “open view” from 6pm to 8pm.

As with the rest of the arts trail, there is no charge for entry and all exhibits are for sale.

HACG chair Ann Spicer said: “Ranging from oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings, collage, pottery and sculpture, and jewellery, the exhibition displays the work of any of the guild’s 200 members who wish to submit. There should be over 100 exhibits entered for this show and if you’re looking for something to brighten up that bare wall or that empty mantelpiece, do come and see if some locally made art will suit.”

Now in its 14th year, the trail is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors over the bank holiday weekend of May 4 to 6.

The event remains centred on Henley but this year covers a total area of 50 square miles of Oxfordshire and Berkshire countryside.

Trail organiser Jo Keiller said: “The standard of work on show is exceptional. Where else can you see the work of an artist who exhibits internationally alongside emerging talent taking part in their first show? Talent is often hidden in spare rooms and garages, so the trail gives artists the chance to connect with the public and the public to discover new and exciting makers.

“From Bix in the north to Shurlock Row in the south, the trail sees the doors of artists’ studios, garden sheds, garages and village halls flung open to reveal the wealth of artistic talent in the area. From skilled amateurs to award-winning

professionals, the trail covers the full gamut of arts and crafts. Larger-than-life sculptures sit alongside delicate jewels and abstract works are juxtaposed against detailed botanical art.

“All venues are free entry with no obligation to buy and artists will welcome guests to talk about their work, often over a refreshing cup of tea — or even cake!” One of the award-winning Henley artists preparing to welcome visitors to her studio next weekend is Camilla Dowse.

Since being named artist of the year by Artists & Illustrators magazine in 2014, Camilla’s urban landscapes have continued to capture the imagination of art connoisseurs throughout the UK.

She recently won the Chairman’s Purchase Prize at the ING Discerning Eye exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London for the second year running.

But her latest project is much closer to home — a set of 14 limited-edition prints, 10 of which depict Henley scenes.

Two of these show Temple Island — one in spring, the other in autumn — alongside views of Hart Street, New Street and Queen Street.

Camilla is based at Singers Lane Artist Studios, which is venue number seven on this year’s Henley Arts Trail.

So keen are they on the annual event that Camilla and her fellow artists are opening their doors a day early — on Friday, May 3.

She said: “The studios will be buzzing. Artist Genevieve French will be opening her studio too and Kirsten Jones and friends will be showing diverse artworks — and we’re lucky to have Miles of Frames, whose workshop is at the studios.”

A full list of venues will be published in next week’s Henley Standard. For more information, visit www.henleyartstrail.com