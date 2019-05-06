Friends are venturing behind the scenes at the museum

THERE are 33 venues on this year’s Henley Arts Trail — see the full list on the right — but only one of them is a purpose-built exhibition space.

The River and Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows is once again playing host to a display by Bronwen Coussens and friends over the course of the popular three-day event, which runs from tomorrow (Saturday) until Monday.

A spokesman for the eight-strong group, who will be showing their work in the museum’s learning centre, said: “Bronwen creates charming hand-built pottery pieces that are designed for their visual impact rather than for their function.

“Bronwen grew up in South Africa and remains close to her roots, which emerge in her work. She has recently become interested in glaze work and this will form the most part of her pieces in this exhibition.

“Martin Eastabrook is a potter and is showing his work for the first time at the RRM. The larger showing space has motivated Martin to make a new series of larger works and include some sculpture for garden design.

“Martin is a long term member of the local West Forest Potters Guild. He will be showing porcelain stoneware and raku work as well as home-developed glazes.

“Hannah Stembridge-King creates a variety of realistic and abstract sculptural pieces for both the garden and the home. She works with a variety of clays and uses different glazes and firing techniques including raku, burnishing and smoking. Its Hannah’s first time at the RRM.

“Martina Fabian is a trained goldsmith born and raised in Germany. She moved to the UK in 1998 and has lived and worked in Oxfordshire since then.

“Her work is inspired by nature and whatever catches her eye, as well as the pure joy and pleasure of designing, making and wearing jewellery.

“She works mainly in gold and silver with textured surfaces and gemstones set in gold as a fine contrast. Martina has showed her work with Bronwen before.

“Laraine Rooks met Bronwen after showing at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley last year. She has painted landscapes for some years.

“Recently she’s been experimenting — mixing collage with painted areas to create mixed media compositions. Painter Patricia Lynch has exhibited her work alongside Bronwen in the past.

“She uses the ancient techniques of egg tempera and gilding on gesso panels to develop her own unique style with the traditional materials and techniques.

“Egg tempera has a luminous quality, brilliance of colour and sensual surface. Patricia has work in private collections both in the UK and abroad.

“This is Virginia Davis’s first exhibition. Virginia was born in Belgium and met Bronwen when their children were little.

“She has been taking photos all her life and has recently enjoyed the freedom her iPhone gives her to capture images anywhere, any time. She likes her images to keep people guessing. Virginia is profoundly deaf and will notice quirky details other people might miss.

“Sonny Moore is creating sculptures of metal and light. It is Sonny’s first exhibition too and he is very excited.”

The River and Rowing Museum is venue number four on the Henley Arts Trail. There is free parking and a cafe on site. Opening hours are 10am to 5pm.

For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk