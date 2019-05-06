Textile performance artist’s hitting the trail once more

A FORMER Gillotts School pupil who has travelled the world creating art with her trusty sewing machine will be back in town this weekend.

Having just returned from Rajasthan in India, Harriet Riddell will be in residence at the Henley-on-Thames School of Art in Hart Street as part of the town’s popular annual arts trail which starts tomorrow (Saturday) and runs until Monday.

The artist, who grew up in Watlington and later studied at The Henley College, exhibited at the Henley Festival in 2017 and headlined the Watlington Art Show later that year.

Elsewhere, her work has been shown in such far-flung locations as London, Paris, Delhi, Nairobi, Toronto, Basel and Hong Kong.

But as well as being an artist specialising in textiles, Harriet is also a performance artist, as she most likes to work when she has an audience — using free-motion embroidery to capture the places, events and people she meets.

Setting up her portable sewing machine in public places, she “draws in stitch” while regularly inviting audience members to help power the proceedings by pedalling a stationary bicycle fitted with a dynamo.

Harriet said: “Observing the surroundings and people, I create a narrative, recording the ‘here and now’. The experience I gain from the interaction with the environment feeds in to my stitching. Snippets of conversation and scraps of material are woven into the piece.

“My work is produced ‘live’ with an audience in the public eye. By observing and responding to my immediate surroundings I quickly and intuitively capture the moving world around me — I believe this absorbs life into the stitched lines.

“My adventures have led me to India, where I trekked with my sewing machine to the tops of a Himalayan mountain to stitch the skylines and the tired donkeys hauling their heavy packs. Carrying a sewing machine, table, chair, batteries and fabric is not a light load, but with effort comes great reward. My art gives me a purpose and a role within new places, allowing me to become a part of the environment.

“Each new venture leads to learning about a culture. When I head outside with the sewing machine I feel open to the world, observing and responding to people and places.

“The people I meet and the obstacles I face add to the narrative behind each piece of art. I believe it is important to share my discoveries and the whole adventure through my stitches, sketches, photographs, film in exhibitions and documenting the whole process on my website.

“Submersing myself within a new culture is integral to my art. It develops as I travel, responding to culture, people, textiles and landscapes. Stitching portraits and scenarios in public places challenges our expectations and perceptions. Audiences are curious, with a rally of responses to my performance. When I set up my sewing machine in a new location, onlookers can be suspicious of my presence, but as the art unfolds the community become welcoming and understand my honest intentions.”

• An illustrated book of Harriet’s travels around India is available on her website at www.harrietriddell.com. For more information, visit www.henleyartstrail.com