Horse-loving artist will be at full gallop

AN artist who specialises in painting horses in strong, colourful acrylic inks and paints is exhibiting at the Old Fire Station Gallery until Tuesday (May 21).

Helena Levett lives in Burghfield near Reading but has strong links to Henley as she previously spent nine years working as an art therapist at Headway Thames Valley, based in Greys Road.

She said: “Teaching art to people with head injuries was very rewarding and it was great to be able to share my love of art.”

Titled “Humans, Horses and Hedonism”, the exhibition opened yesterday (Thursday) at the Market Place exhibition space behind the town hall.

Helena said: “My recent work shows my love of colour and strong linear drawing featuring horses.

“The colourful style is my favourite type of work but I also paint many detailed animal portrait commissions in pencil, watercolours, oils or acrylics.”

Explaining the title of her exhibition, which is open daily and is free to enter, Helena added: “Artists, like many people, face the dilemma of whether to record the rich life that goes on around us or just enjoy the human experience by living in the moment. Unwilling to waste a minute of my life, I paint by transcribing strong, graphic images in a disciplined way and then applying colour freely onto the paper or canvas. Mostly this produces interesting works and sometimes they are quite aesthetic.

“I get a lot of enjoyment from mixing colours, especially when there is an element of surprise in the result.

“For subjects I usually choose the natural world, horses and people. It is always a challenge to record these accurately and give them a dynamic quality.”

For more information and to view examples of Helena’s work, visit www.helenalevett.com