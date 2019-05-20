Monday, 20 May 2019

Phone box is gallery

THE former BT phone box in Wood Lane, Kidmore End, has been given a new lease of life — as one of the smallest venues in this year’s Oxfordshire Artweeks festival. The kiosk will be displaying the ceramic work of local potter, Debbie Page, who lives nearby. Opening hours are 11am to 8pm today (Friday) and 11am to 6pm tomorrow and Sunday.

