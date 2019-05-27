Creatives are teaming up for gallery exhibition

FOR anyone wondering what to wear this summer, a group of Henley’s independent retailers may have the answer.

The Henley Pop Up Shop is returning to the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place from Thursday, June 6, to Tuesday, June 11.

Having started life as the Pop Up Henley Fashion Week, the event changed its name last year as it sought to broaden its offering.

The event’s founder, fashion designer Arzu Kara, said: “Last year was a huge success, so despite having a baby recently I had no choice but to organise another one.

“I first came up with the idea of doing a pop up shop in 2015 and it was fashion-focused because of my own label and knowledge.

“Over the past four years it evolved rather organically and became more like a lifestyle shop.

“The wonderful people I met over the years through my business and since becoming a mother changed the concept slightly.

“I was and still am being pleasantly surprised at how many talented and genuine brands we have in and around the town. It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to put all these fabulous designers on one shop floor and show Henley what we have to offer.”

This year there are nine exhibitors, including Arzu, who will be showing her contemporary women’s wear. The others are: Nicky Blystad Jewellery; H by Maia (skincare); Sian Esther London (women’s nightwear); t.&toff (hand-poured luxury candles and bath salts); Moleé (luxury leather bags and lifestyle accessories); Embellished Truth (luxury accessories); Estée-Rose London (fashion, handmade bags, sustainable homewares); Yellow Dot Studio (hand-crafted furniture and more).

Opening times are 10am to 5pm daily. Entry is free.

For more information, visit www.arzukara.com