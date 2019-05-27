Laying to rest the ghost of ‘Fat Reg’

A GROUP of artists who live and work in the Thames Valley are pooling their talents for a good cause this weekend.

Artists at Goring take their name from the former Art at Goring gallery in the High Street, which closed in 2015.

For the past two years they have come together to show their new work at Goring village hall over the second May bank holiday weekend.

On each occasion, 10 per cent of the proceeds went to the village hall’s restoration fund — totalling £400 in 2017 and £1,090 last year.

A spokesman for the group said: “This year the artists will be donating a percentage of their sales to Goring Primary School. They’d love to buy them some new art equipment — or if possible perhaps they could use the money to take the children on a fun arty day out.

“The artists never know if they’ll sell any paintings and the show is as much about bringing original art into the community for people to enjoy and hopefully be inspired by.

“All the artists are professional, but they love the idea of being able to give something back to the community and supporting art within the local school seemed perfect.” The show is running from tomorrow (Saturday) until Monday (May 27).

The spokesman added: “In this exhibition, no two artists are alike. In fact, their differences are just one aspect of the show that makes it so exciting and interesting for lovers of original arts.

“This year Sarah Pye will be joined by Liz Chaderton, Howard Birchmore, Julie Adlard, Clare Buchta and jeweller Janet Richardson for a weekend of vibrant colour, light and lively demonstrations — so visitors can see just how these artists create their unique original pieces. All the artists will be available to talk to during the three-day event and will be very happy to chat about their style and techniques.

“There is no charge to see the exhibition and they will be staying open until 8pm on the Saturday evening, so if people are busy during the day hopefully it will give them a chance to pop in later.”

This year’s Artists at Goring exhibition is open to browse or buy from 10am each day, closing at 6pm on Sunday and 5pm on Monday.

For more information, including biographies of the artists and links to their websites, call 07810 833617 or visit www.artistsatgoring.co.uk