Gallery is going big on birthday show

THE Tiny Gallery in Hart Street is celebrating its second birthday with a summer exhibition starting tomorrow (Saturday).

“Tales from our Town and Beyond” runs until Saturday, June 22, and features the work of two local artists.

Gallery owners Emma and Josh Piercey-Fisher said: “We are very excited to be showcasing the work of painter and illustrator Rebecca Howard and ceramicist Cookie Scottorn, incorporating how the artists interact with local and international landscapes as well as the ideas of figures, folklore, myth and legend.

“There will be an array of exciting new work and

one-off pieces from both artists exclusive to Tiny Gallery, which you will be able to peruse and purchase on our website the day before the opening.

“We will also be hosting a private view on the opening evening from 5.30pm to 8.30pm with nibbles and drinks and a chance to meet the two wonderful artists in person.”

Both artists have links to Cornwall, with Cookie having recently moved to the South West after living in Henley for 20 years.

She has been making pots since training at the West Surrey College of Art and Design in the Seventies.

For many years she ran a production pottery making decorated table ware, but is currently making sculptures and pots for the garden and home — including bird baths, bird houses, head planters and a range of animals both figurative and mythical.

Rebecca Howard graduated from Falmouth College of Arts in 2004, having studied illustration.

Since then she has worked as both an illustrator and an artist, creating bold and fun illustrative pieces for both publishers and individual commissions.

Working in oil on canvas, Rebecca’s paintings are inspired by the waterways of England with a strong emphasis on the urban landscape.

For an invitation to tomorrow night’s private view, sign up to the mailing list at www.tinygallery.co.uk