Sculptors at Greys Court have ‘form’

A GROUP of sculptors will be “exploring form” in the grounds of Greys Court from tomorrow (Saturday).

The Oxford Sculptors Group exhibition at the National Trust property runs until Sunday, June 23.

The group, which formed in 2002, now numbers around 90 established sculptors based in Oxfordshire and surrounding counties, including many full-time professional sculptors and some self-taught artists.

Members have shown their work at Greys Court for the past two years.

This year’s exhibition features indoor and outdoor work, with members of the group exhibiting their work in the gardens, loggia and Cromwellian building at Greys Court.

A National Trust spokesman said: “There may also be sculpture demonstrations, with a children’s trail around the gardens. The artworks include large and small scale works in materials including stone, metal and ceramics.”

Keith Appleby, whose contemporary work in wood is inspired by the sea, is among the exhibitors.

He said: “I like to explore the characteristics of the wood and develop forms based on the natural patters and shapes I uncover in the process.”

Fellow sculptor John Nicholls produces figurative sandstone works.

He said: “I like to combine simplicity of line, balance, curves and shadow lines to create a pleasing shape, representing nothing but itself.”

Overlapping with the exhibition is a series of art classes with Paul Robbens, who is now in his fourth year at Greys Court.

With a focus on painting, drawing and creativity, these will take place every Wednesday in June from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets are £50 for each class. To book, call 0344 249 1895 or visit www.national

trust.org.uk/greys-court