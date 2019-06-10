Turville artists are ready to open up their studios

A GROUP of artists are getting ready to showcase their work as part of the Bucks Art Weeks festival from tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday, June 23.

Based off Holloway Lane opposite the Bull & Butcher pub garden, Turville Studios are home to seven artists working in a range of media.

They will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

A spokesman said: “You are welcome to visit the artists and see them at work — they all have plenty to see and buy!

“Sophie Fois specialises in both contemporary works and pastel realism of wildlife, equestrian and pet portraiture.

“Jenny Zolkwer creates wheel-thrown ceramics, alongside Claire Ross-Masson, who produces handmade pieces using various firing techniques.

“Rachel Wallace is a photographic artist creating compositions of nature and the environment.

“Marie Robinson works in oil, producing still life and pieces inspired by the local countryside.

“Beverley Matchette-Downes produces prints and paintings, again being influenced by the wonderful surroundings of the Chilterns.

“Suzy Tonkinson works predominantly in acrylic and mixed media in a variety of styles including abstract work.”

For more information, including directions, visit www.turvillestudios.co.uk

For more on the Bucks Art Weeks festival, visit www.bucksartweeks.org.uk