Young photographer is smart about phone use

THE work of 50 young photographers is going on show at the Old Fire Station Gallery next Thursday (June 20).

Students on the A-level photography course at The Henley College are inviting the public to come and see images from a range of practices and genres.

The free exhibition, which runs until Tuesday, June 25, follows on from the current exhibition of work by students on the Creative Media Production course which opened yesterday (Thursday) and runs until Tuesday (June 18).

Photography teacher George Bull said: “We have a wide variety of work on show this year, ranging from conceptual video pieces to more traditional photographic subjects.

“The students use industry-standard digital editing software alongside traditional black and white film and prints made in the college darkroom.

“We encourage the students to be bold and experimental in their approach and this is reflected in the work on show.

“Projects include work challenging Donald Trump’s view of women and the male gaze, still-life images of machine parts, global warming, urban decline and the environment, and a documentary project on London buses.”

Last year 20 students on the course gained the highest A* grade and more than 80 per cent were awarded a B grade or above.

Fern Pocock, 18, from Sonning Common, is one of the A-level photography students whose work is going on show.

She said: “I was quite nervous and didn’t really know much about photography before I came to The Henley College, but the first year was really good because the teachers brought me up to a level with the other students and gave me the skills to take my projects forward.

“I have always been a creative person and photography has taught me to see things from a different perspective. I’m quite shy but the teachers were really approachable and gave me confidence to ask more and more questions.

“I’d never worked in a darkroom before but that ended up being one of the things I loved the most. My parents would be amazed to see me working in that environment. I also really enjoyed developing my skills in Photoshop for my exam project.

“I wanted to look at how social media has taken over people’s lives, especially younger people, so I used overlapping images of phones with portraits to represent how people are taken over by technology.

“It looks as though the phone is becoming the girl and the girl is becoming the phone.”

She added: “I love how independent studying at the college is. It has helped me mature as a person. The teachers are there to help but you have to learn to go and do things for yourself and that builds your maturity and prepares you for university. I feel that I’m better prepared than friends who stayed on at school. I want to study geology at Exeter.”

The photography exhibition runs from Thursday, June 20, to Tuesday, June 25. Admission is free and the opening hours are 10am to 4pm on weekdays and noon to 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

• For more information on The Henley College’s range of courses, visit www.henleycol.ac.uk/courses