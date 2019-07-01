Monday, 01 July 2019

Photography competition is a chance to shine

CALLING all budding photographers!

The River and Rowing Museum is inviting children and young peole to help celebrate the natural world with a wildlife photography competition.

An RRM spokesman said: “Record the wonderful wildlife on your doorstep for the chance to win an annual pass to the museum, book vouchers for your school and wildlife-themed goodie bags.

“You can photograph wildlife in your garden, in the playground or by the river. Birds, bugs, worms, leaves and flowers can all be included. Go outdoors and get snapping!

“Send your photograph to us at youth@rrm.co.uk by Friday, July 12, and you could be a winner. Include a title and short description, your name, age and school.”

There are three age categories: four to seven, eight to 11, and 11 to 14.

Full details of the competition, prizes and rules can be found online at www.rrm.co.uk/news

The best photographs will later go on display at the museum.

