Artists raised £300

LAST month’s “Artists at Goring” exhibition raised around £300 for the local primary school, according to the organisers.

The show at Goring village hall ran over second May bank holiday weekend and featured the work of six Thames Valley artists, including Henley’s Sarah Pye, who said: “Over 500 people came through the doors and the feedback we had from the public was very complimentary.”

Having previously aided the village hall restoration fund, the proceeds of this year’s show will be used to buy art materials for Goring Primary School.

The other artists featured in the exhibition were Liz Chaderton, Howard Birchmore, Julie Adlard, Clare Buchta and jeweller Janet Richardson.

For more information, visit www.artistsatgoring.co.uk