Street artist’s works are going on show

ORIGINAL artworks by Banksy, the world’s most famous street artist, are going on show in Henley later this month.

Organised by concierge firm the Sincura Group, the pop-up exhibition is running at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place from Thursday, July 18, to Tuesday, July 23.

A spokesman for Sincura, which is based in Highfield Lane, Crazies Hill, said: “This is your chance to get up close and personal with these unique pieces and also own your own memorabilia from the show, including books, mugs and gifts.

“For those wishing to own their own Banksy, a limited edition print run of some of his most famous pieces has been created from vectored images of the original murals, the most accurate copies available on the market.”

The public opening of the show will be preceded by a VIP and press evening on Wednesday, July 17.

Admission to the exhibition is free, but cameras and photos will not be permitted inside.

While the exhibition is not authorised by Banksy, or curated in collaboration with the artist, the Sincura Group has been working with the artist’s work for almost a decade.

The spokesman said: “Since 2010 we have been involved with 70 per cent of all Banksy pieces appearing on the streets, from an advisory role with building owners and councils to media and press engagements, to managing the safe removal and restoration of artwork and including the final sales and exhibitions.

“Though often controversial, we ensure our work is both ethically and morally sound and our sales of these pieces have benefited local charities and ensured the longevity of the artwork.”

For more information and to enquire about the preview event, email arts@thesincuragroup.com

Alternatively, visit www.

thesincuragroup.com/art