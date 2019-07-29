Artisans’ village hall show is all in a good cause

A GROUP of Berkshire-based artisans are staging an exhibition of their work at Goring village hall this weekend.

A spokesman for the Red Kites Artists and Makers said: “The group consists of painters, fabric artists, ceramicists, jewellers, sculptors and glass makers, with specially chosen guests to help keep the exhibitions fresh and diverse.

“Following three successful exhibitions, Red Kite will be coming to Goring village hall. There will be three rooms filled with beautiful original works of art, all handmade by the artists.”

One member of the group, Maidenhead-based artist Maria Meerstadt, added: “We have all worked together many times before forming Red Kite. Last year we decided it would be wonderful to join up and bring professional work to local venues.

“All the artists will be present, which gives the visitors a chance to meet them, and see first-hand how our work is created.

“We are really looking forward to exhibiting in a beautiful village like Goring.”

The exhibition runs from 10am to 5pm on both days. Admission is free, and refreshments are available, with all proceeds going to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Charity.

For more information, visit www.redkiteartistsand makers.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.