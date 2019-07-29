Textile designer’s inspired by nature

A TOP textile designer is among five artists whose work is on show at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery until Tuesday (July 30).

The “Art & Design Exhibition” features the work of four well-established painters — Antonia Glynne Jones, Erica Shipley, Marian Hyland and Sally Ibbett — each of whom have previously exhibited internationally and at London’s Mall Galleries.

Textile designer Emma J Shipley’s creations include home furnishings, accessories, and luxury scarves, all adorned in her colourful and intricately drawn artworks.

Her inspiration comes from the unique beauty of the natural world, exploring myths, legends and surreal fantasy.

Her work is stocked in some of the world’s leading boutiques and department stores, including Liberty and Harrods in London.

Emma has recently collaborated with Disney on a Star Wars collection and Aspinal of London on a range of printed leather bags. She has also worked with Atelier Swarovski and Anthropologie.

An exhibition spokesman said: “Come and share a glass with the artists tonight [Friday] from 5pm to 9pm or tomorrow from 4pm to 8pm.