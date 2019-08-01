Summer weather inspires artist’s new paintings

SOME like it hot and Henley artist Sarah Pye has been taking inspiration from the summer weather ahead of a new exhibition of her work that is previewing on Friday (August 2), writes Matthew Wilson.

Jack’s Gallery in Hart Street is the venue for the show, which runs until Sunday, August 18, and will feature both original paintings and framed prints, including several new artworks.

Sarah said: “Summer really is upon us and I find myself drawn to the brightest of colours and anything that depicts life in all its vibrant summer glory. Painting outside my studio, in the garden whenever the sun shines, allows me to be at my messiest and most creative.

“There’s something about having the sun on your back and being surrounded by flowers and blue skies that keeps ideas flowing. Painting for me is simply about depicting life’s beautiful scenes, with a playful sense of fun, colour and light.”

The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 5pm, but there will be a chance to meet the artist tonight when the gallery hosts a preview evening from 6pm to 8pm.

For more information, visit www.jacksgallery.co.uk