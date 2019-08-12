Museum staff put their teds on show

REMEMBER how you couldn’t bear to be parted from your favourite cuddly toy as a child?

That’s the sacrifice that staff at the River & Rowing Museum have just made for the duration of their latest exhibition.

Bears! opened on Saturday at the museum in Mill Meadows and will run until Sunday, November 3.

Among the exhibits is a display case of teddy bears belonging to members of staff. An RRM spokesman said: “The museum’s interactive family area has been transformed into a wonderful world of bears. Go on your own bear hunt through the bears’ glade, curl up with your favourite story in the bear cave and enjoy dressing up as your favourite characters.”

The exhibition comes to the museum from Newcastle’s Seven Stories, The National Centre for Children’s Books.

Senior curator Gill Rennie said: “Almost everyone has a teddy bear, and over the last hundred years bears have become increasingly popular subjects for children’s authors and illustrators.

“What is it about bears that we love so much? And what adventures are bears getting up to in books today? Visit the exhibition to find out!”

To support the exhibition and help bring the displays to life, the museum will be running a series of bear-related family days and children’s workshops over the summer holidays.

The activities on offer include a weekly “Tuesday Tales” storytelling session.

The RRM spokesman said: “Join us every Tuesday in August at 2pm to hear bear stories old and new.”

Full details can be found on the museum’s website at www.rrm.co.uk

Having been created by Seven Stories, the National Centre for Children’s Books, the River & Rowing Museum’s Bears! exhibition has a distinctly literary flavour.

The RRM spokesman added: “The museum continues to promote children’s literature and illustrations with this delightful exhibition.

“The exhibition features original artworks and manuscripts, including Hugless Douglas, Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, The Bear and the Piano, and Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials.

“Otto the Book Bear will guide visitors around the exhibition, introducing them to children’s book bears old and new.

“Bears! is an opportunity to see beautiful, inspiring illustrations and preparatory artwork from the creators of many favourite bear books and to gain an insight into the process of illustration, with many artists using a combination of traditional and digital techniques.”