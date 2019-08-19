Gallery has something for all styles and tastes

AN exhibition featuring the work of 20 artists is being staged at the Old Fire Station gallery in Henley until Tuesday.

Pieces range from traditional and contemporary landscapes to bronze sculptures and ceramics.

The event at the Upper Market Place venue is being run by Kingfisher Art, which looks to showcase both established and emerging artists.

One of these is Camilla Dowse, from Henley, who has a studio in Singers Lane. She is showing several paintings of different sizes, including that of the iconic Wharfe Lane, with its riverside properties that come into their own during Henley Royal Regatta

Dozens of people have visited the gallery each day since it opened on Thursday last week.

Organisers Jane Wait and Rick Brownsill, from Woodstock, launched their company as online only in 2017 but soon began exhibiting at fairs and holding pop-up galleries to help generate a wide audience.

Ms Wait said: “Rick is a full-time picture framer and so he comes across many artists of many years and so we have a database and we invite some of them to exhibit with us.

“When we do pop-up exhibitions we decide with the artists what pieces to display in a joint decision, which is sometimes dictated by the size of the space.”

There are 85 wall paintings, 30 sculptures and 25 bowls and jugs.

Ms Wait said: “We have a very varied gallery, which is all original works. Our paintings range from small to very large canvases with landscapes to skyscapes, we also have abstract and still life.

“The sculptures are also so beautiful, with bronze animals, including kingfishers, and we also have some trees that have been made from metal but finished in different ways so they can go inside or outside.”

Prices range from £25 to £30 for the ceramics, from £150 up to £3,000 for the paintings while the bronze sculptures command a fee of between of £1,950 to £2,400. Ms Wait said: “There are some very affordable pieces, which are perfect for presents while there are also lots of statement pieces.

“Those people who have visited have been very complimentary on what has been on display and also how varied it has been and there have been lots of sales.”

This is the first time the couple have held an exhibition in Henley and they want to come back again.

Ms Wait added: “A friend of ours who lives in Henley recommended the gallery to us as we were thinking of holding a pop-up in the town and it is a lovely big space, which is easy to use how you want it and has excellent facilities. We would love to come back.”

Meanwhile, a group exhibition focusing primarily on oil paintings opens at the Old Fire Station gallery next Thursday (August 22) and runs to September 3.

PRISM features the work of four artists and their pieces range from portraiture, abstract expressionism and surrealism. The artists will also host a question and answer session where they will discuss their techniques. A private view will be held on the Thursday with live music, wine and nibbles. To attend, email prism.thecollective@gmail.com