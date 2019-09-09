Author knitted himself back together — with tea and cake

FANCY turning over a new leaf this autumn? James McIntosh is coming to Henley on Wednesday, November 6, to explain his path to mental wellbeing — through craft and cake.

A baker, knitter and the author of Knit and Nibble: life’s patterns, recipes and games, McIntosh will be visiting the Henley branch of Lady Sew and Sew in Farm Road to reveal — over tea and cake, of course — how “one stitch at a time” helped him knit himself back together after depression.

It’s a story of love, adversity, stitches, self-discovery and what life is like when faced with an illness.

It won’t be a doom and gloom chat — the author promises a time of laughter, anecdotes, the reality of depression, and how he came through the other side.

The talk takes place in Lady Sew and Sew’s fabric and yarn warehouse at 11.30am and again at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and include tea or coffee and cake from Knit and Nibble recipes. To book, call (01491) 572528, email info@ladysewandsew.co.uk or visit www.ladysewandsew.co.uk/5th-sept-knit-and-nibble-on-tour