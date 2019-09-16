Artists’ exhibition transports us ‘in and out of the garden’

THREE artists who love the natural world are showing their work at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery until Tuesday (September 17), writes Matthew Wilson.

Jenny Atkins, John Whittaker and Kate

Ellison-Bourne have joined forces for an exhibition titled “In and Out of the Garden”.

A spokesman for the three artists said: “Jenny is an exhibiting member of Reading Guild of Artists and has also had various solo exhibitions. She will be showing a selection of artwork all of which are original pieces.

“There will be framed paintings which use a variety of media including acrylic, watercolour, inks and mixed media. She will also be displaying a wide choice of different sized canvases varying from small to large all of which are painted in acrylics.

“Her works are colourful and she enjoys exploring the use of line and form. Unframed works in mounts will be available in a browser stand. Jenny will also be displaying original cards, decorated boxes and clay sculptures.

“John exhibits in various venues within Berkshire and London and also takes on commissions to paint houses and gardens. His work has also been reproduced on CD covers.

“He works in oils on canvas in an impressionistic style in lovely muted colours and particularly loves painting landscapes.

“He will be showcasing a variety of works that vary in size from a large triptych based on Monet’s Garden to medium and smaller works. Prints and cards of some of these works will be available.

“Kate is an exhibiting member of Reading Guild of Artists and has a passion for representing flora and gains a lot of inspiration from her garden and from attending art holidays, having recently been inspired by a trip to Morocco with all its lovely colours. She enjoys print-making, etching and drawing in crayon and pastels.”

Admission to the gallery in Market Place is free. The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 4pm.For more information, visit www.

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk