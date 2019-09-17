Exhibition of space artefacts is worth ‘boldly going’ to

AN exhibition of space art and artefacts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon is coming to the Old Fire Station Gallery this week.

The show, which has been curated by Apollo space programme enthusiast and collector Dr Michael Warner, is running from Thursday (September 19) until Sunday (September 22).

Thursday will seelocal schools attend by invitation from 2pm to 8pm.

But the exhibition is open to the public from Friday to Sunday, with a series of three talks lined up over the weekend.

Dr Warner, who lives in Queen Street, first announced details of the exhibition at a July 20 film show in Market Place that he organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.

This time around, both NASA and Soviet space artefacts will be on display.

Dr Warner said: “The collection comprises historic artefacts dating back to the NASA Apollo missions and subsequent Soviet Mir space station and NASA Space Shuttle programmes.

“The artefacts on display include the extremely rare ‘rock manifest’ impregnated with lunar dust and written by Commander Eugene Cernan whilst on the lunar surface. The document records the weights of moon rocks collected during the Apollo 17 mission.

“The exhibition also includes the Russian Orlan space suit glove worn by cosmonaut Nikolai Budarin to carry out repairs to the Mir space station following its near-fatal collision with a supply vessel — and the lunar module contingency checklist owned by

moon-walker Charlie Duke with handwritten procedures hurriedly developed by NASA Mission Control to rescue the stricken Apollo 13.”

Opening times are 10am to 6pm on Friday, 10am to 9pm on Saturday, and 10am to 8pm on Sunday.

Dr Warner added: “A series of three talks will accompany the exhibition — the dramatic story of how Russian cosmonauts survived the rupture of the Mir space station after a collision in space, the rescue of the ill-fated Apollo 13 astronauts, and how the Apollo moon rock ‘orange soil’ samples from Shorty Crater provide evidence of the origin of life on Earth.”

The Mir space station talk takes place from 2pm to 3.30pm on Saturday, followed by the Apollo 17 rock manifest talk from 7.30pm to 9pm that evening, and the story of Apollo 13’s rescue from 2pm to 3.30pm on Sunday.

Entry to the exhibition, which also includes examples of science-based space art, is free of charge.

For more information, visit www.henleytown

council.gov.uk/The-Old-Fire-Station-Gallery.aspx and http://iilc.online