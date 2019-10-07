Artists have made the cut for autumn exhibition

MEMBERS of the Henley Art and Crafts Guild have been battling it out to have their work included in this year’s autumn exhibition.

The show opens at 10am today (Friday) at the Old Fire Station Gallery behind the town hall in Market Place and runs until Tuesday (October 8).

Speaking earlier this month, Ann Spicer, who chairs the group, said: “More than 50 local artists and members of the guild will be submitting their work for selection for this exhibition.

“Among these will be work by Sarah Pye, Kate Findlay, Liz Chaderton, Maria Meerstadt, Valerie Powell and many more.

“The selector, a well known local artist himself, will be Martin Andrews, and he admits that his job will be a difficult one as there are so many wonderful artists at work in our small part of the world.

“Also on view will be sculpture both in clay, stone and wood from other local craftspeople, some of whom had work on show in the excellent Greys Court sculpture show in May.”

All the items in the exhibition will be for sale and admission is free throughout. Opening times are 10am to 4pm daily but there is an open view event tonight (Friday) from 6pm to 8pm, that will see Henley Mayor Ken Arlett declare the show officially open at around 6.30pm.

For more information, visit the guild online at henley-art-crafts-guild.org

Meanwhile, guild member Liz Chaderton has a solo exhibition at the Caversham Picture Framer in Church Road, Caversham, that is running until Saturday, November 9, entry to which is also free.