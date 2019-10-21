Recovering artist was inspired by post-operative ‘doodling’

A HENLEY artist who began “doodling” while recovering from open-heart surgery is staging an exhibition of her work at the Old Fire Station Gallery.

Rosie Hudson’s show “Doodle Bug” opened yesterday (Thursday) at the gallery behind the town hall and is running until Tuesday (October 22).

Rosie, of Harcourt Close, said: “I ‘doodled’ with ink daily following my surgery, to keep me busy and in sync with my feelings — it was a kind of therapy.

“I attended an acrylic painting day for beginners where I chose to ‘doodle’.

“I loved it so much that I have continued painting in acrylics and decided I would like to show my art to as many people as possible.” She added: “You will see in my canvases a unique outpouring from me — this is my whole self that goes into these paintings.

“The form and colours you see are pure, and feel perfect every time. They come together with no preconceived idea when I paint. What you see come to life are my true inner feelings from start to finish.”

The exhibition is open from 9am to 7pm daily.

For more information, visit www.henleytown

council.gov.uk/The-Old-Fire-Station-Gallery.aspx