Craft and design fair is set in 400 rolling acres

ONE of Britain’s top public schools is the venue for a three-day craft and design fair that gets under way next Friday (October 25).

Wellington College in Crowthorne will showcase work from 100 top contemporary designers, makers and artists at the event, which runs until Sunday, October 27.

A spokesman for organisers Craft In Focus said: “Set in 400 acres, this historical college provides the perfect backdrop for an event of this calibre.

“Anyone that has never been to a Craft In Focus event will be surprised to discover the quality of products on offer, all made independently by professional craftmakers.

“Unlike other craft events, no bought in or imported work is allowed and the organisers have a strict selection procedure to ensure only the best of UK craftsmanship is shown at their events.

“This event will feature talented designer-makers showing jewellery, glass, fashion, ceramics, textiles, artwork, interior accessories and furniture and is the ideal place to purchase unique work of the highest standard.

“In addition, there will be various food stands to include spices, cakes, preserves, alcoholic spirits, condiments, nut products and cheese. Be sure not to miss this as rarely is such a wealth of top quality work seen together at a single event.”

The fair’s opening hours are noon to 5pm on the Friday and 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and Sunday. Admission is £5. For more information, visit www.craftinfocus.com