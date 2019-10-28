Art camp day

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
AN autumn art camp for children aged 11 and over will be held at Quatre Cottage in Blakes Road, Wargrave on Wednesday from 9.30am to 3.30pm. For more information, call 07703 534716.
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
