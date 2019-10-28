Artists are helping out at ‘Big Draw’

READING Guild of Artists will be sharing their expertise on Monday with a “Big Draw” event at the town’s museum.

The theme of the activity day, which runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm, is “animal magic”.

A spokesman said: “Come and join in the fun and animal magic with Reading Guild of Artists and get the chance to make your own animal-themed mask to take home.”

The event consists of drop-in sessions and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Admission is free, though donations to the museum are welcome. Reading Guild of Artists president Clive Duncan said: “This year’s Big Draw will I’m sure be as popular as ever. It really ‘draws’ in the crowds.

“With RGA members on hand to help, why not come along and try your hand at making an animal-inspired mask, or simply borrow pens and paper and do your own thing.

“Why not be inspired by Halloween or Guy Fawkes’ Night? The possibilities are almost endless — let your creativity run wild.”

For more information, visit the guild online at www.rga-artists.org.uk or find them on Facebook.