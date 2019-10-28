Glass artist is fired up for gallery show

AN artist from Goring is showing her work at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery until Tuesday (October 29).

“Fire & Ice” is Cat Noble’s fifth exhibition at the gallery in upper Market Place behind the town hall.

Having graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham, she now has a workshop in her garden.

She is primarily a glass artist but also paints abstract landscapes and creates pieces with other media including textiles, ceramics and metal.

A spokesman for the artist said: “Cat takes her inspiration from the natural world around her, preferring curves and texture which emphasise flow and movement rather than straight and clean-cut lines. ‘Fire & Ice’ showcases her latest work and features cast glass sculptures, glass jewellery and acrylic abstract paintings.”

The exhibition, which started yesterday (Thursday), is open daily from 11am to 6pm.

It will be followed by “Celebration” by Bracknell’s Print at the Park group. The show, which runs from Thursday, November 7, to Tuesday, November 19, has been organised to mark the printmaking group’s tenth anniversary.

A spokesman said: “The exhibition is non-thematic. It is purely a celebration of the artwork brought to you by the members of Print at the Park.”

For more information, including details of future exhibitions visit www.

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk