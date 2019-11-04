Printmakers are celebrating their first 10 years

A GROUP of printmakers are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a fortnight-long exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery.

Print at the Park are named for their association with the South Hill Park arts centre in Bracknell, where they are based.

But from Thursday (November 7) they will be in residence at the gallery in upper Market Place, behind Henley town hall.

A spokesman said: “Since its formation the group has progressed to a high standard using many different print techniques such as etching, linocut, woodblock, monoprint, dry point, cyanotype and collograph — sometimes employing more than one technique for a single image.”

The exhibition, which runs until Tuesday, November 19, will also feature the work of guest artist Karen Marks, a ceramicist whose three-dimensional work will complement the two-dimensional prints.

On Sunday, November 10, there is a “private view” that is open to all from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Opening hours are 10.30am to 4.30pm daily, except for a 1.30pm finish on the last day. All work in the exhibition is for sale.