Care home stages exhibition of resident’s paintings

AN artist had an exhibition of her work at the Wargrave care home where she lives.

Marjie Harris, 87, who has lived at The Mount in School Hill for just over a year, enjoys reminiscing about her work, including oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings.

Staff decided to organise the one-day exhibition so other residents could see Ms Harris’s pictures.

Students from Robert Piggott Junior School were also invited to display their art and talk to residents at the event.

Michael Humphries, who has known Ms Harris for more than 20 years, gave a talk about her life during the exhibition.

She was born in London and joined the Royal Air Force at the earliest opportunity.

She served two tours of duty in Singapore but lost her first husband Bruce following a flying accident at the end of the second tour. After her second marriage ended in 1998, she resumed her passion for art and focused on her favourite locations, including Sonning Eye, which was the subject of one of her paintings at the exhibition.

The home specialises in dementia care. Activities assistant Jan Bassett said: “We thought it would be a good idea to exhibit some of Marjie’s artwork.

“We deliver person-centred care and try to make the activities match the life and hobby of particular residents so that we can find out more about them and do the sorts of thing they enjoy.

“It can be very therapeutic for them. Through our approach, we look at the person, not the illness, and music and art work brilliantly for this. It allows them to really express themselves and enjoy those memories.

“It was important to have the school involved as well. Some of the children’s artwork was on display but it was also an opportunity for them to spend time with the residents.

“We are always thinking of how we can forge links with the community.”