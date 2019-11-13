Arts and crafts are going on show at chapel

THE annual Stoke Row arts and crafts exhibition opens on Thursday (November 14) at the independent chapel in Newlands Lane.

The event, which runs until Saturday, is open from 10am to 4pm each day, with extended hours on Thursday night from 7pm to 9pm, when cheese and wine will be on offer.

Rev Mark Taylor said: “The exhibition has been taking place for about seven years and is simply a way for local residents to display — and sometimes sell — their creative and artistic work. We usually get a large variety — everything from paintings to ceramics to pottery, wooden crafts, Christmas decorations, knitting, photography, sewing, silk painting and more.”

Tea, coffee and cakes will also be on sale. For more information, call Mark or Rosie on (01491) 680793.

Meanwhile, at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery, the Print in the Park group’s 10th anniversary “Celebration” exhibition continues until Tuesday (November 19).

It will be followed by “Littlewick Arts”, featuring the work of artists based at Littlewick Green, from Thursday (November 21) to Tuesday, November 26.