Artists are teaming up at village hall

A SCULPTOR who has spent the last two months filming an episode of the BBC One series Home Is Where the Art Is is among a group of artists showcasing their work at Bix village hall this weekend.

New Zealander Dawn Conn moved to the area earlier this year, having previously exhibited at the Henley Festival, and soon forged links with the Bix Six Artists group specialising in handmade arts and crafts.

Their “at Christmas” show runs tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday from 10am to 5pm at the hall in Rectory Lane, which is served by the X39 Henley to Oxford bus, and sees the group joined by a number of friends for the occasion.

Those taking part are Victoria Baker (leather handbags), The Fast Fox (photography), Matthew Hitch (jewellery and soaps), Therese Lawlor (paintings and prints), John Parrey (jewellery and wood), Karen Spencer (paintings and prints), and Dawn Conn (sculpture).

Homemade cakes will be on sale, together with teas in aid of the Ways and Means Trust. For more information, visit www.

thebixsix.wordpress.com