Monday, 09 December 2019

Lanterns are going on parade

A “CARNIVAL of the Animals” lantern parade will light up Maidenhead town centre tomorrow afternoon (Saturday) — and there’s still time to get involved.

Live music and entertainment starts outside Maidenhead town hall on St Ives Road at 4.30pm, with the parade itself setting off at 5pm for a 45-minute tour of the town centre.

For anyone who doesn’t yet have a lantern, there will be a drop-in lantern-making workshop running at Maidenhead Library opposite the town hall from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The parade is free to attend and open to all. You don’t need a lantern to take part — just come down and celebrate with the community.”

For more information, visit www.nordenfarm.org

