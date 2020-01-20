Monday, 20 January 2020

Art prints are on show at hospital

A SEVEN-week exhibition and sale of original art prints has opened at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

It is running from 8am to 8pm daily at the south end of the hospital’s main link corridor on level two. The fund-raising show is the work of the Bracknell-based Print at the Park group, which regularly exhibits at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

All prints are handmade and 25 per cent of proceeds will go to the hospital’s art and gardens fund. The show runs until Saturday, February 22. For more information visit www.printattheparkgroup.co.uk

