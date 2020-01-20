Monday, 20 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Artist is building on his childhood inspiration

Artist is building on his childhood inspiration

AN artist whose paintings are inspired by architecture is showing his work at a Caversham gallery.

Andrew Field’s exhibition opened last week at the Caversham Picture Framer in Church Road and is running until Thursday, February 20.

A spokesman for the gallery said: “Andrew Field is a visual artist and art teacher living in Caversham. He studied fine art at Canterbury.This exhibition offers a selection of paintings, part of a series which has been carried over for the past year, and it is based upon visits to local historic buildings.

“His work aims to discover — and consequently show — the history of a place through its shapes and forms, ranging from copper and ceramic statues and fixtures to the rich architectural wood and marble carvings on doors and chairs. These elements are combined and arranged into a dramatic composition which is finally painted in watercolour.”

Asked about the inspiration for his recent work, Mr Field said: “As a child I was taken on many trips to stately homes and remember being fascinated by the grandeur and scale of the rooms. Memories of looking up at the ornate plasterwork and crystal chandeliers twinkling in the sunlight have made a lasting impression on me. I am still thrilled by the ‘out of this world’ experience on entering a grand house and travelling back to a bygone time.”

For more information, visit www.cavershampicture
framer.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33