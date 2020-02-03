Photography show is fighting wildfires

A PHOTOGRAPHER from Kingwood is mounting a fund-raising exhibition of his work at Reading’s Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Ross Mowbray, who focuses his work on travel and architecture, has 21 pictures on display in the hospital’s Level 2 South Block and Centre Block corridors until Sunday, February 23.

The 26-year-old, of Stoke Row Road, said: “All the photos displayed are printed on high-quality matte paper and can be purchased with or without frames.

“The framed photos displayed will only be available after the end of the exhibition. Other sizes and unframed copies can be ordered at any time. Prices for those will vary accordingly.”

Twenty-five per cent of any sales will be donated to RBH Voluntary Services, with all profits going to the Australian wildfires fund.

For more information, visit Ross’s website at www.rossmowbray.co.uk or view his Instagram at www.

instagram.com/romophoto