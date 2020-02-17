Artists share contemporary approach to exhibition

THREE artist friends are bringing an exhibition and sale of contemporary artwork to the Old Fire Station Gallery next week.

Rowena Perry works in acrylics and is inspired by flowers and the natural landscape.

She said: “I have been painting off and on for many years in both watercolour and acrylic and have attended various evening and one-day courses.

“In 2014 I attended my first course at JoeDaisy Studio in Mapledurham, where I learnt about composition and how to create tonality. I now paint regularly at the studio.

“I enjoy painting flowers and landscapes and am inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe.”

Lorraine Darke, who met Rowena at JoeDaisy Studio, works in acrylics and oils and produces paintings often inspired by current and historical events that are designed to make you think. Her “Misplaced Shakespeare” series sees Lady Macbeth re-cast as a lollipop lady, King Lear working in a bank and Titus Andronicus in The Great British Bake Off tent.

Lorraine also enjoys ceramics and printing and says of her work: “People often ask me which is my favourite medium and the answer is the one I am currently working in, as I feel the creativity of each particular medium feeds into all aspects of my art”.

Steve Radford works in wood and uses a chainsaw to carve works that are often inspired by nature. He is also a woodturner and will have both large and small bowls and urns on display. Many of his works are larger than life, and birds and animals are often the focus.

Steve said: “I have had a love of wood since starting work as a tree surgeon over 40 years ago, when I dissected fallen trees to explore the grain patterns and figuring.

“Since becoming self-employed I have concentrated on larger turned items — vases and bowls — and have been commissioned to produce a number of large carvings for schools and playgrounds.

“These have included storyteller’s chairs, giant badgers and the ‘Friendly Lions’.

“All my wood is locally sourced from ‘waste’ timber — from trees that are felled for some reason other than my use of them, or is carved from trees in situ, such as the Green Man at Crays Pond.”

The exhibition, titled Tuesday Studio, is running from Thursday, February 20, to Sunday, February 24. Opening times are 10am to 5pm daily.

For more information on courses at JoeDaisy Studio, visit www.joedaisy.co.uk